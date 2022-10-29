Boys’ cross country reflects on FCIAC performance

Toby Goldfarb ’23, Web Managing Editor and Julia Leitner ’23, Assistant Business Manager |October 29, 2022
Photo contributed by Eva Simonte ’23
Boys’ cross country participated in the FCIACs meet and placed second on Oct. 19.
Broadcast
Sports
Opening of Gofer Ice Cream inspires reflection on Westport consumerism
A&E
Staples Swifties talk Swift’s impact, ‘Midnights’
The reality of older siblings going to college: confessions from younger siblings
Students reflect on successful spirit week
Students share current favorites in music
Pep Rally excites students for Homecoming game
Students de-stress from schoolwork using healthy methods
Breaking News
Staples High School receives fake shooter threat causing lockdown
Students express specific water choices
New restaurant ‘Nomade’ downtown whips up delight
