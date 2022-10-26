The reality of older siblings going to college: confessions from younger siblings

Jolie Gefen ’24, Web News Editor and Talia Moskowitz ’24 Web Sports Editor|October 26, 2022
Photo contributed by Jolie Gefen ’24
Jolie Gefen ’24 visits her sister at college after many months apart. In this podcast, Gefen and Talia Moskowitz ’24 reflect on this shared experience.
https://www.wevideo.com/view/2836294495
Broadcast
