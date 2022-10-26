The reality of older siblings going to college: confessions from younger siblings

Jolie Gefen ’24 visits her sister at college after many months apart. In this podcast, Gefen and Talia Moskowitz ’24 reflect on this shared experience.

Photo contributed by Jolie Gefen ’24

https://www.wevideo.com/view/2836294495

 