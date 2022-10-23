Pep Rally excites students for Homecoming game

Anna Diorio ’23, Broadcast Director and Lucy Dockter ’23, Editor-In-Chief|October 23, 2022
Photo by Lucy Dockter ’23
Students and staff cheered on Staples teams as they performed on the field throughout the pep rally on Friday, Oct. 14.
Broadcast
Students reflect on successful spirit week
Students share current favorites in music
Students de-stress from schoolwork using healthy methods
Breaking News
Staples High School receives fake shooter threat causing lockdown
Students express specific water choices
New restaurant ‘Nomade’ downtown whips up delight
Seniors reflect on Homecoming, dance-related stress
Students and teachers on new cell phone policy
Appreciating small accomplishments: Finding positivity in times of stress
20 Questions with Ms. McHale: cruising the Staples halls
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *