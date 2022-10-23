Pep Rally excites students for Homecoming game

Students+and+staff+cheered+on+Staples+teams+as+they+performed+on+the+field+throughout+the+pep+rally+on+Friday%2C+Oct.+14.+

Photo by Lucy Dockter ’23

Students and staff cheered on Staples teams as they performed on the field throughout the pep rally on Friday, Oct. 14.