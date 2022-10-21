Students express specific water choices

Mishael Gill ’23, Paper Managing Editor and Kiswa Khan ’23, Associate Managing Editor|October 21, 2022
Photo by Kiswa Khan ’23
The Staples cafeteria offers a variety of water options, including spring water, ionized water, alkaline water and even water with a hint of flavor.
Broadcast
Students reflect on successful spirit week
Students share current favorites in music
Pep Rally excites students for Homecoming game
Students de-stress from schoolwork using healthy methods
Breaking News
Staples High School receives fake shooter threat causing lockdown
New restaurant ‘Nomade’ downtown whips up delight
Seniors reflect on Homecoming, dance-related stress
Students and teachers on new cell phone policy
Appreciating small accomplishments: Finding positivity in times of stress
20 Questions with Ms. McHale: cruising the Staples halls
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *