New restaurant ‘Nomade’ downtown whips up delight

Photos by Mia Kirkorsky ’24

Nomade, a new restaurant downtown, blends together foods from around the world; the menu includes –but is not limited to– vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.

https://www.wevideo.com/view/2819766814