Students reflect on schedule changes

Gabi Gerig ’23, Kiswa Khan ’23|June 10, 2022

Staples+currently+follows+a+rotating+A-D+day+schedule.+

Photo by Gabi Gerig ’23

Staples currently follows a rotating A-D day schedule.

Related Stories
Freshmen reflect on their first year of high school as they have learned to navigate the hallways of Staples.
Freshmen reflect on first year of high school
Student-led “Make Me Free” wins Voice4Change. The group aims to use the provided $20,000 to give students at Staples access to free period products in bathrooms for up to a year.
‘Make Me Free’ wins Voice4Change initiative
The Staples Pride Coalition sets up various decorations around the school for pride month.
Staples celebrates June’s pride month
Smaller quizzes are passing the test
Smaller quizzes are passing the test