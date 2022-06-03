Students share plans for upcoming summer break

Most+students+have+plans+to+travel+this+summer%2C+whether+it+is+visiting+the+beach+or+a+foreign+country.

Photos by Caitlin Jacob ’24 (left) and Meg Enquist ’23 (right)

Most students have plans to travel this summer, whether it is visiting the beach or a foreign country.

Related Stories
Girl Scout season, January to April, sells cookies to people across the world, adding Adventurefuls to the collection of desserts.
Girl Scouts unleash cookie season, Samoas remain number one
Students rock their hair, helping them express themselves in different ways.
Hair expresses students’ true selves
Juniors took the Next Generation Science Standard test on May 25 and 26. This test is a graduation requirement and focuses primarily on different types of science taught throughout middle and high school.
Juniors take required NGSS test for graduation
Many people flaunt the importance of classics and critically acclaimed books, however it may be this snobbery that drives many away from the joy of reading. We must learn to enjoy trashy books guilt and judgment free.
Trashy books trump time-honored classics