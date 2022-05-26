What’s Staples listening to?

Valerie+Dreyfuss+and+Lily+Caplan+discover+what+students+are+listening+to.

Picture contributed by Pexels.com from KoolShooters profile with added text from Valerie Dreyfuss ‘22.

Valerie Dreyfuss and Lily Caplan discover what students are listening to.

Related Stories
Bonkers Cupcakes opened this spring in downtown Fairfield. They serve a variety of cupcakes with different buttercream frostings.
Bonkers Cupcakes sweetens Fairfield County dessert scene
Summer activities to cure boredom
Summer activities to cure boredom
Get Real Day, hosted by TAG (Teen Awareness Group), put together an assembly, wellness fair and decorations in order to spread awareness and educate students about alcoholism, substance abuse and mental health.
Get Real Day makes a comeback: emphasizes significance of mental health, substance abuse
After getting ready, most students will take pictures before going to the prom.
Senior prom sets unnecessarily expensive standard of beauty