Seniors share college decision considerations

Tierney Kugel ’22 Staff Writer|May 16, 2022
Graphic by Tierney Kugel ’22
Seniors announced college decisions by May 1, the decision deadline for many schools.
Read Next
Broadcast
Features
Seniors reflect, rejoice on favorite high school memories
A&E
Junior Prom Dresses: Hot or Not Satire
New York Rangers embark on NHL playoffs
Summer activities to cure boredom
Bonkers Cupcakes sweetens Fairfield County dessert scene
Girls’ lacrosse finally plays under the lights
Seniors reflect on lessons learned, highschool experiences
Senior Showdown sparks excitement
Seniors find value in creating self designed internships
Sports teams continue unique game day traditions
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *