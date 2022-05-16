Seniors share college decision considerations

Seniors+announced+college+decisions+by+May+1%2C+the+decision+deadline+for+many+schools.

Graphic by Tierney Kugel ’22

Seniors announced college decisions by May 1, the decision deadline for many schools.

Related Stories
Students of the month receive a certificate of achievement.
Students reflect on ‘Student of the Month’ award impact
Club sport athletes at Staples do not get the recognition they deserve despite their immense dedication.
Inclusion of Staples athletes in club sports is a must
Many seniors have created their own internship plans catered to their personal interests or potential future career choices. Some examples include working with a psychologist, interning at a music school and teaching dance classes.
Seniors find value in creating self designed internships
According to US News, most of the schools within the top five are within the towns surrounding Staples High school and three of the five schools are public.
Staples High School ranks highly among other Connecticut schools