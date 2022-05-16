Seniors reflect on lessons learned, highschool experiences

Tori Wilson ’22 Staff Writer and Shira Zeiebrg ’22 Staff Writer|May 16, 2022
Graphic by Lily Klau ’23
Staples seniors reflect on past high school memories and gear up to graduate and move onto their next chapter.
Read Next
Broadcast
Features
Seniors reflect, rejoice on favorite high school memories
A&E
Junior Prom Dresses: Hot or Not Satire
New York Rangers embark on NHL playoffs
Summer activities to cure boredom
Bonkers Cupcakes sweetens Fairfield County dessert scene
Girls’ lacrosse finally plays under the lights
Senior Showdown sparks excitement
Seniors share college decision considerations
Seniors find value in creating self designed internships
Sports teams continue unique game day traditions
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *