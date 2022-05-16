Seniors reflect on lessons learned, highschool experiences

Staples seniors reflect on past high school memories and gear up to graduate and move onto their next chapter.

Graphic by Lily Klau ’23

Staples seniors reflect on past high school memories and gear up to graduate and move onto their next chapter.

Related Stories
Students of the month receive a certificate of achievement.
Students reflect on ‘Student of the Month’ award impact
Teachers should provide the class average for assessments in order to prevent students from sharing scores with one another.
Class averages foster a less competitive environment
Evelyn Chudowsky ’24 celebrates a goal from her team in a game against Bermuda on April 28.
Evelyn Chudowsky ’24 embarks on Dominican Republic national team
The first round of Senior Assassin begins on Monday, May 23 and will end on Sunday, May 29 at 11:59 PM.
Senior Showdown sparks excitement