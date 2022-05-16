Girls’ lacrosse finally plays under the lights

Charley Guthartz ’22 Staff Writer and Ella Stoler ’22 Staff Writer|May 16, 2022
Photo by Charley Guthartz ’22
The Staples girls’ lacrosse team played under the lights on the football field for the first time in a regular season game.
Read Next
Broadcast
Sports
Seniors reflect, rejoice on favorite high school memories
A&E
Junior Prom Dresses: Hot or Not Satire
New York Rangers embark on NHL playoffs
Summer activities to cure boredom
Bonkers Cupcakes sweetens Fairfield County dessert scene
Seniors reflect on lessons learned, highschool experiences
Senior Showdown sparks excitement
Seniors share college decision considerations
Seniors find value in creating self designed internships
Sports teams continue unique game day traditions
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *