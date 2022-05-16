Girls’ lacrosse finally plays under the lights

The Staples girls’ lacrosse team played under the lights on the football field for the first time in a regular season game.

Photo by Charley Guthartz ’22

The Staples girls’ lacrosse team played under the lights on the football field for the first time in a regular season game.

Related Stories
Club sport athletes at Staples do not get the recognition they deserve despite their immense dedication.
Inclusion of Staples athletes in club sports is a must
Evelyn Chudowsky ’24 celebrates a goal from her team in a game against Bermuda on April 28.
Evelyn Chudowsky ’24 embarks on Dominican Republic national team
Students compete in a full speed gym class game.
Athletes forced to participate in gym class at the expense of their performance, health and academics
The boys lost the first set 28-26 but went on to win the next three sets in a four set game.
Boys’ volleyball defeats Norwalk in vital 3-1 victory