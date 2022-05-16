Bonkers Cupcakes sweetens Fairfield County dessert scene

Bonkers+Cupcakes+opened+this+spring+in+downtown+Fairfield.+They+serve+a+variety+of+cupcakes+with+different+buttercream+frostings.

Photo by Katie Simons ’22

Bonkers Cupcakes opened this spring in downtown Fairfield. They serve a variety of cupcakes with different buttercream frostings.

Related Stories
The Staples girls’ lacrosse team played under the lights on the football field for the first time in a regular season game.
Girls’ lacrosse finally plays under the lights
Netflix released season four of Drive to Survive on March 13. Drive to Survive captures the behind-the-scenes moments of the Formula 1 race season, including team rivalries, driver lineups and the role of money in the sport.
Season four of ‘Drive to Survive’ delivers the behind the scenes of a thrilling Formula 1 season
The new Kardashians show excites fans across the nation.
The Kardashians on Hulu stylishly shifting to showcase real, raw life
After getting ready, most students will take pictures before going to the prom.
Senior prom sets unnecessarily expensive standard of beauty