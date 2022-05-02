NHD Fairfield county regional winners offer insight into process

Ava Cordella ’24, Paper Opinions Editor, Paige Tighe ’24 Paper Features Editor|May 2, 2022
Photo contributed by Dagny Dahl ’24
Participants of the National History Day competition take time to organize their research in a purposeful and visually appealing manner. Above are examples of exhibit style projects.
Read Next
Broadcast
Students recreate hit show ‘Billy on the Street’
Students, teachers reflect on trip to Spain
Students evaluate approach to college process
Juniors embark on college process for first time over April break, spreading nervous, excited thoughts
Class of 2022 shares college advice from a difficult admissions cycle
Roommate gifts provide incoming college freshmen with excitement for future
Senior year is not all it’s cracked up to be
College commitment traditions present positives, negatives
Breaking News
Bedford teacher turns himself into police after sexual assault accusations
Rushed final exams schedule poses consequences
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *