Juniors embark on college process for first time over April break, spreading nervous, excited thoughts

Students+walk+around+Cornell%E2%80%99s+campus+on+both+self-guided+and+guided+information+sessions+and+tours.+Students+can+gain+a+sense+of+the+environment+at+schools+they+are+thinking+about+applying+to.

Photo by Karlie Saed '23

Students walk around Cornell’s campus on both self-guided and guided information sessions and tours. Students can gain a sense of the environment at schools they are thinking about applying to.

Related Stories
A common tradition among incoming freshmen college girls is to gift their designated roommate with a gift basket full of treats. Roommate gifts range from cake pops to candy and come with small notes expressing excitement for the four years ahead.
Roommate gifts provide incoming college freshmen with excitement for future
Juniors, parents make senior parking lots unsafe

On Tuesday, I dropped to my knees in the Staples Tennis parking lot in complete shock and dismay at the calamity that lay before me. I had heard stori...

Many Staples seniors had unique college admissions processes for the 2022 cycle. The number of guaranteed transfer spot decisions increased and discouraging feelings of deferrals and waitlists were strongly felt by many students as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Class of 2022 shares college advice from a difficult admissions cycle
New Canaan performed mock car accidents on April 25, teaching students how to be better drivers.
New Canaan High School establishes example for student driver safety