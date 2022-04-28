Bittersweet seniors reminisce on final year

Whether+it+was+attending+a+football+game+or+school-wide+dance%2C+Staples+students+were+thankful+that+their+school+year+was+not+heavily+affected+by+COVID.+

Photo by Hannah Kail '22

Whether it was attending a football game or school-wide dance, Staples students were thankful that their school year was not heavily affected by COVID.

Related Stories
On April 4, members of the Westport community gathered at the library to hear TEAM Westport essay contest winners read their work and receive their awards.
TEAM Westport ceremony showcases student works addressing race in community 
With challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, adults and teenagers alike may find it helpful to look to techniques that mitigate stress like meditation and talking to a therapist.
Positivity prevails amidst stressful year
Staples students push themselves through four years of rigorous academics and extracurriculars to come out on top and graduate in high honors society.
Graduating seniors of high honors society express experience as members
The Staples cafeteria removed the custom salad bar as a COVID-19 safety precaution. However, as we return to normal at school, so should our dining options.
Staples student pines for Staples salad bar, hopes for return