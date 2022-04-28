Bittersweet seniors reminisce on final year

Hannah Kail ’22, Staff Writer and Valerie Dreyfuss '22, Staff Writer|April 28, 2022
Photo by Hannah Kail '22
Whether it was attending a football game or school-wide dance, Staples students were thankful that their school year was not heavily affected by COVID.
Read Next
Broadcast
Students evaluate approach to college process
Juniors embark on college process for first time over April break, spreading nervous, excited thoughts
Class of 2022 shares college advice from a difficult admissions cycle
Roommate gifts provide incoming college freshmen with excitement for future
Senior year is not all it’s cracked up to be
College commitment traditions present positives, negatives
Breaking News
Bedford teacher turns himself into police after sexual assault accusations
Rushed final exams schedule poses consequences
Will Smiths’ slap sparks controversy at Oscars
Hulu’s new series, ‘The Dropout’ presents noteworthy portrayal of regrettable story
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *