Will Smiths’ slap sparks controversy at Oscars

On+March+27%2C+Will+Smith+slapped+Chris+Rock+across+the+face+after+making+an+offensive+remark+about+Jada+Pinkett+Smith.+

Contributed by Flickr.com

On March 27, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face after making an offensive remark about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Staples students react to the 2022 Academy Awards in a historic night that awarded “CODAs” Tony Kutsur with Best Supporting Actor, marking the first deaf male actor to receive an Oscar and “Power of the Dogs” Jane Campion her first Oscar for Best Director.
Academy Awards excite students with historic wins, fan favorite vote
The seniors’ final production in Players will be “Descendants,” which will open on April 1.
Players’ seniors reflect on past four years in program, lifelong bonds made
Hulu series “The Dropout” follows the life of Elizabeth Holmes and how she established a successful startup with craftful deception.
‘The Dropout’ unveils the lies of a $9 billion startup through a bingeworthy Hulu series
While the messy divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has been viewed as nothing but celebrity drama by many, West’s actions prove to be abusive. This apathy sets a precedent for public figures, that abuse is okay as long as it’s against celebrities and their families.
Kanye West’s harassment of Kim Kardashian normalizes abuse