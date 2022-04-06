Will Smiths’ slap sparks controversy at Oscars

Valerie Dreyfuss ’22 Paper Opinions Editor and Betti Kobak ’22 Paper Managing Editor|April 6, 2022
Contributed by Flickr.com
On March 27, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face after making an offensive remark about Jada Pinkett Smith.
Read Next
Broadcast
Hulu’s new series, ‘The Dropout’ presents noteworthy portrayal of regrettable story
Mr. Klein, Eli Shorrock pick March Madness final four winners
Arts
Academy Awards excite students with historic wins, fan favorite vote
‘Is It Cake?’ pleases viewers
Students discuss value of pausing curriculum for current events
War tensions increase, efforts to help Ukraine prosper
Upcoming ‘Bachelorette’ season brings mixed opinions
Miss Londons brings Westport another sweet bakery
Staples Sailing proves to be hidden gem
Sisters reflect on benefits of minimal age gap
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *