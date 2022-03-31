Sisters reflect on benefits of minimal age gap

Only 14 months apart, sisters Abbie Goldstein ’22 and Emily Goldstein ’23 reflect on how the small age gap has made their relationship stronger and benefitted them in the Staples environment.

Photo contributed by Abbie Goldstein ’22

Only 14 months apart, sisters Abbie Goldstein ’22 and Emily Goldstein ’23 reflect on how the small age gap has made their relationship stronger and benefitted them in the Staples environment.

Karina and I share similar interests, similar personalities and some even say we look a little similar. Many think that having a twin is like having a built in best friend, and I think no statement is more true.
PSA: advice for non-twins
Thanksgiving, usually a holiday representing family and unity, is seen as more of a melancholy and reflective day for those with international families.
Thanksgiving serves as a longing reminder of distant family
Disney’s new film ‘Turning Red,’ attracts controversy while dealing with a new topic never portrayed by Disney productions.
‘Turning Red’: learning how to normalize puberty
Womens History Month practices warrant differing responses from Staples community.
Community reflects on value of Women’s History Month