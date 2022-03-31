Miss Londons brings Westport another sweet bakery

Miss+Londons+Bakery+opened+in+Westport+in+late+February.+This+new+breakfast+and+lunch+spot+offers+many+different+kinds+of+food+from+pastries%2C+to+salads%2C+to+sandwiches.

Photo by Charley Guthartz ’22

Miss London’s Bakery opened in Westport in late February. This new breakfast and lunch spot offers many different kinds of food from pastries, to salads, to sandwiches.

Blue + Berries opened on Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield shortly after Thanksgiving. They serve sushi and other Asian fish dishes, as well as pastries and deserts.
Blue + Berries brings seafood and sweets to Fairfield County
Kneads bakery, cafe and mill opened on Riverside Avenue in Saugatuck on September 5. It serves both breakfast and lunch while making 100 percent whole wheat organic flour milled in the store.
Kneads bakery stirs up a unique experience
DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar opened at 180 Post Road East in late January. They serve a variety of authentic Spanish cuisine, including the Croquetas de Jamón Ibérico, pictured above.
DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar spices up Westport’s downtown food scene
Westport restaurants are now able to permanently offer outside seating as long as it does not exceed 75% of their indoor space.
Westport allows restaurants to increase year-round outdoor dining