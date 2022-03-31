Community reflects on value of Women’s History Month

Womens+History+Month+practices+warrant+differing+responses+from+Staples+community.+

Graphic by Tierney Kugel ’22

Women’s History Month practices warrant differing responses from Staples community.

‘Define feminine, I’m feminine’ trend takes over TikTok to embrace women’s differences and challenge societal expectations.
‘Define feminine, I’m feminine’ TikTok trend portrays societal expectations of women, highlights women’s differences
“The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” consists of eight episodes, around 20 minutes each. The series has not been renewed for a second season yet.
‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ brilliantly disorients viewers with satirical thriller
Attending the High Mountain Institute, a five week alpine backpacking and creative writing program free of social media, taught me the value of unplugging and self reflecting. It is incredibly healthy, and important, to disconnect from social media in order to learn about oneself and reduce stress.
Social media hiatus reaps substantial reward
On Thursday March 24, the class of 2023 - the current juniors - partook in a graduation required SAT in school. This test was administered in an online format and has resulted in mixed reviews.
Online SAT garners mixed class of 2023 review