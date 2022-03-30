Neha Arora uplifts community with Eagle Scout Project

Neha+Arora+%E2%80%9922+recruited+Staples+volunteers+to+help+her+load+the+three+cars+worth+of+supplies+and+deliver+it+to+the+charity+for+veterans+in+need.+Items+included+paper+plates%2C+laundry+detergent%2C+and+food.+

Photo by Mimi Casey ’22

Neha Arora ’22 recruited Staples volunteers to help her load the three cars worth of supplies and deliver it to the charity for veterans in need. Items included paper plates, laundry detergent, and food.

State senator, Will Haskell, poses with part of Troop 19, that consists of girls officially joining Scouts of America. The new rule that went into effect Feb. 1, now allows girls between 11 and 17 to join what was formerly known as Boy Scouts of America.
New Boy Scouts of America rule raises questions and mixed reactions
B3 teams make lasting friendships through their week long trip, constantly strengthening their relationships with one another on and off the worksites.
B3 trip forms lasting relationships through philanthropic community service
The food pantry at the Gillespie Center is well-stocked after a recent food drive, allowing them to provide for those affected by the pandemic.
Food pantries depend on Westport community during pandemic
Nikhil Arora ’22 and members of Team Westport collecte perishable food items and bags of groceries for the Gillespie Center, a local emergency shelter.
The gift of giving: students spread holiday spirit through volunteer work