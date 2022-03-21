St. Patrick’s Day treats promote excitement for holiday

Shamrock shakes from McDonald’s are a seasonal treat that many students enjoy. They are only available in the month of March, so make sure to get yours now.

DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar opened at 180 Post Road East in late January. They serve a variety of authentic Spanish cuisine, including the Croquetas de Jamón Ibérico, pictured above.
DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar spices up Westport’s downtown food scene
As Staples juniors prepare for their upcoming SAT, it may be important to consider the drawbacks of standardized testing.
Standardized tests creates unfair environment
Each night, my family and I alternate which news platform we watch to gain insight into the world around us - through this practice, I have learned to be open minded and respectful of others’ political views as well as strengthening the basis of my own.
Politically diverse home fosters political empathy, perspective
Linnea Jagenberg ’21, Lizzie Kuendorf ’22 and Leni Lemcke ’22 all scored birdies in their victory against St. Joe’s while Keeva Boyle ’23 scored an eagle. The girls received flamingo and parrot prizes in recognition of their accomplishments. (Pictured left to right) Linnea Jagenberg ’21, Lizzie Kuendorf ’22, Leni Lemcke ’22, Keeva Boyle ’23 Merin McCallum ’21, Kathleen Coffee ’24
Girls’ golf secures spot in FCIACs with close victory against St. Joe’s