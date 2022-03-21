St. Patrick’s Day treats promote excitement for holiday

Margot Stack ’22, Business Manager and Lucy Zuckerman ’22, Assistant Business Manager |March 21, 2022
Photo by Margot Stack ’22
Shamrock shakes from McDonald’s are a seasonal treat that many students enjoy. They are only available in the month of March, so make sure to get yours now.
Read Next
Broadcast
Standardized tests creates unfair environment
Convenience costs: delivery apps hurt local business
Community provides March Madness predictions for upcoming tournament
Little Dumpling House serves as an essential takeout spot
Backpack pins promote positivity, student expression
UConn Men’s basketball improves from last year, faces new obstacles
Students, teachers reflect on Senioritis
‘College Confidential’ threads harbor student, parent stress
Boba blow up: The importance of boba’s history as its popularity grows
Mental health: less daunting than you think
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *