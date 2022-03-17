Little Dumpling House serves as an essential takeout spot

Talia Varsano ’24, Staff Writer and Mia Kirkorsky ’24, Assistant Business Manager|March 17, 2022
Photo by Talia Varsano '24 and Mia Kirkorsky ’24
There are a variety of options to choose from on the menu, accommodating all cravings and allergies.
Read Next
Broadcast
Community provides March Madness predictions for upcoming tournament
Backpack pins promote positivity, student expression
UConn Men’s basketball improves from last year, faces new obstacles
Students, teachers reflect on Senioritis
‘College Confidential’ threads harbor student, parent stress
Boba blow up: The importance of boba’s history as its popularity grows
Mental health: less daunting than you think
Staples athletes prepare for spring season
‘Euphoria’ season two highlights unfiltered glimpse of real-life struggles
‘Euphoria’ brings to life ongoing issues among teenagers
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *