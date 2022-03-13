Students, teachers reflect on Senioritis

When the second semester comes around, Senioritis plagues the senior class and renders these students unable to perform in school.

Graphic by Rachel Greenberg ’22

The second semester of the 2021-22 school year came with an old tradition of vibrant new backpacks from the senior girls. The types of bags ranged from kids entertainment designs to homemade diy designs.
Senior girls’ backpack tradition livens second semester
Decorations from the Boys Hockey senior night celebration. The rink was decked out in balloons, streamers and more to commemorate the seniors on their time playing with the team.
Senior night proves important to honor students
Seniors gather together before the annual Motorcade which takes place in the fall. Motorcade is a seniors only event, so it is very exciting to keep up the tradition as the oldest students in school.
How seniors are really doing after first semester
There are hundreds of internships on the list provided by the internship office. There is also an option to do a self-design internship as long as it’s approved by the office.
Release of internship placements excites, stresses seniors