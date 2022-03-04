Community discusses possibility of no masks

Photo by Aidan Rogers ’22

Masks have been a part of school life since the beginning of the quarantine. For some lowerclassmen, as well as certain upperclassmen, this means that they have never been in Staples High School maskless.

Mask Choice Westport’s signs protest in intersections across Westport, similar to Unmask Our Kids CT, despite being unaffiliated with the group.
Unmask Our Kids CT conquers state
Masks, the symbol of the pandemic. The imminent end of most mandates signals a return to normality.
Lifting the mask mandate provides a breath of fresh air
Due to declining COVID rates in Westport schools, Superintendent Thomas Scarice has made a recommendation to the Westport Board of Education to make mask wearing optional for students after Feb. 28.
Superintendent recommends end to Westport Public Schools mask mandate
Masks: a staple of the last 20 months, but now, they’ll likely be a thing of the past in schools come Feb. 28, due to Governor Ned Lamont lifting the state wide mask mandate in schools.
Governor announces school mask mandate to end Feb. 28