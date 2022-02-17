DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar spices up Westport’s downtown food scene

Photo by Katie Simons ’22

DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar opened at 180 Post Road East in late January. They serve a variety of authentic Spanish cuisine, including the Croquetas de Jamón Ibérico, pictured above.

She La La, a retail business, along with other buildings in Westport, have put signs in their storefront to inform customers of their mask policy.
Connecticut stores, restaurants individually decide mask mandates for vaccinated customers
Westport Civilian Review Panel seeks new members

The Westport Civilian Review Panel (formerly the Civilian Review Board) is looking to add two new members, which would bring the panel up to a total o...

There are hundreds of internships on the list provided by the internship office. There is also an option to do a self-design internship as long as it’s approved by the office.
Release of internship placements excites, stresses seniors
Many businesses around Westport are seeing a resurgence in their sales following the initial Covid lockdown.
Westport’s retail stores hope sales return to normal