DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar spices up Westport’s downtown food scene

Ella Alpert ’22, Broadcast Director and Katie Simons ’22, Editor in Chief|February 17, 2022
Photo by Katie Simons ’22
DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar opened at 180 Post Road East in late January. They serve a variety of authentic Spanish cuisine, including the Croquetas de Jamón Ibérico, pictured above.
The Westport Civilian Review Panel (formerly the Civilian Review Board) is looking to add two new members, which would bring the panel up to a total o...
Read Next
Broadcast
Seniors prepare for future with internship choices
Student and staff plans vary for February Break
Student tattoos carry personal significance, stories
Snow banks in student parking generates stress
No to remote learning: remote learning disproportionately disadvantages low-income students
The Whale Tea opens in Westport offering a new, fun drink
Expressing gratitude daily fosters more positive outlook
Breaking down the best and worst movies of 2021
Elective midterms offer unique, engaging assignments
Alumni home for the holidays, reflect on how break has changed
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *