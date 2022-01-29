Breaking down the best and worst movies of 2021

Movie+posters+of+some+of+the+biggest+movies+in+2021.

Photo by Eli Shorrock ’22

Movie posters of some of the biggest movies in 2021.

Many students feel as if they learn better through watching movies. Educational films are a great way to grasp student’s attention and teach them about an issue.
Movies offer educational lessons beyond entertainment
A panel of students from Civic Leadership High School along with Connecticut Board of Education Student Member Natalie Bandura discuss preliminary ideas for budgeting proposals at the Nov. 10 event.
New state initiative expands youth civic engagement in education budgeting
2021: A Polarizing Year in Music
2021: A Polarizing Year in Music
The temporary remote learning option for symptomatic or quarantined students will be redacted on Jan. 28 due to zero students in isolation or quarantine at Staples and Coleytown, and merely seven at Bedford.
Live streamed classes discontinued in Staples, middle schools