What is Staples reading?

Photo by Lily Caplan '22

The library offers lots of book recommendations for all interests and levels of reading.

The Westport Winter Wonderland event took place at the Westport PAL Rink and was organized by Westport PAL, LivFree and Al’s Angels on Dec. 4.
Westport’s Winter Wonderland event creates uplifting start to the holidays
Terrain is decked out in decoration for the holiday season, and one of its most popular items are their fairy lights. They have a diverse collection ranging in size and color.
Terrain welcomes holiday season with open arms
During the month of December, most students who applied to early decision schools will hear back, causing an immense amount of stress to roam the Staples’ hallways.
College decision season prompts mental health issues for students