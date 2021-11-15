Staples community fears concerts after Travis Scott’s Astroworld

Photo contributed by Wikimedia Commons
Travis Scott performs at a past concert in 2019 at Openair Frauenfeld.
Lucy Zuckerman ’22, Assistant Business Manager and Margot Stack ’22, Business ManagerNovember 15, 2021
Read Next
Broadcast
Late entry of first quarter grades produces stress
Students, teachers work to respect pronouns, names
Juniors reflect on ways to manage stress
Community gathers for annual Out of the Darkness Walk
Baron Mansion: hidden treasure of Westport
Arts
Staples artists describe their processes, creations
High-achieving students discuss toxic environment, importance of mindset when managing stress
Fairfield County protests Texas’s Senate Bill 8
Reality TV: Don’t knock it until you try it
Seniors praise impactful courses
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *