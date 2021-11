Photo by Margot Stack ’22

“You” season three, released on October 15 to Netflix, tells the story of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) who are married and raising their newborn son in the Californian suburb of Madre Linda. As their relationship takes a turn, Joe cycles back to his old patterns of obsession with a strong interest in their next door neighbor, Natalie.