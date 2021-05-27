NGSS testing comes at inopportune time

Graphic by Charley Guthartz ’22 and Hannah Kail ’22
The NGSS (Connecticut Next Generation Science Assessment) testing took place this week for juniors. Many students did not enjoy the testing and felt like it was a waste of time.
Charley Guthartz '22 and Hannah Kail ’22May 27, 2021
