Staples adjusts to in-person early dismissal Wednesdays

Lily Caplan '22 and Hannah Kail '22, Paper Managing Editor and Staff WriterMay 3, 2021

Students+gather+in+the+cafeteria+during+free+periods+to+do+work+during+the+41+minute+periods.+The+cafe+is+open%2C+but+there+is+no+lunch+period+as+school+ends+at+11+a.m.+

Photo by Hannah Kail ’22

Students gather in the cafeteria during free periods to do work during the 41 minute periods. The cafe is open, but there is no lunch period as school ends at 11 a.m.