Staples adjusts to in-person early dismissal Wednesdays

Lily Caplan '22 and Hannah Kail '22, Paper Managing Editor and Staff WriterMay 3, 2021
Photo by Hannah Kail ’22
Students gather in the cafeteria during free periods to do work during the 41 minute periods. The cafe is open, but there is no lunch period as school ends at 11 a.m.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Broadcast
Staples reacts to Knicks’ newfound success
Arts
Baked oats provide healthy alternative for cake
MoCA Westport kicks off summer concert series
Has administration been successful planning year end senior events?
Jennifer Tooker announces bid for First Selectman with Andrea Moore as Second Selectwoman
Staples shifts to 100% capacity
Students celebrate Easter amid pandemic
A&E
Trader Joe’s offers variety of gnocchi to satisfy pasta cravings
Dunkin’ Doughnuts Review
‘Super Straight’ trend provokes ire, discussions about transphobia
Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.