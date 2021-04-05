‘Super Super Straight’ trend provokes ire, discussions about transphobia 

Mimi Casey ’21

Those who identify as “super straight” have already adopted their own version of a pride flag, a rectangle divided between black and orange. Critics of the label have seen it as exclusionary and take issue with the attempts of “super straight” people to insert themselves into the LGBT community.

Madeleine Casey '22 and Prasaus Yeager '22
April 5, 2021

