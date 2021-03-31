Newest Controversy: The gender of a potato

Photo courtesy of Wallpaperuse.com

Hasbro announces new Potato Head toys that dropped the pronouns Mr. and Ms. due to recent controversy. However, the iconic Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head are still available for sale.

Maria Krug '22
March 31, 2021