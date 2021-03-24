Students older than 16 eligible for vaccination starting April 5

The updated and accelerated vaccine rollout schedule extends eligibility to anyone 16 years or older starting on April 5 according to CT.gov.

Graphic by Tierney Kugel ’22

Tierney Kugel '22 and Emma Smith '22
March 24, 2021