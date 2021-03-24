Seniors voice opinion on possibility of prom and graduation

COVID-19 has affected seniors in many ways, including being stripped of events in the past such as prom and homecoming. With cases decreasing and vaccinations on the rise, it seems that graduation and prom could realistically happen.

Photo contributed by Char Smith ’21

COVID-19 has affected seniors in many ways, including being stripped of events in the past such as prom and homecoming. With cases decreasing and vaccinations on the rise, it seems that graduation and prom could realistically happen.

Betti Kobak '22 and Ella Stoler ’22
March 24, 2021