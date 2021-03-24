Connecticut’s transition to 100% capacity, eased restriction concerns among students

Governor+Ned+Lamont+plans+to+implement+the+most+ambitious+reopening+plan+in+the+tristate+area+since+the+pandemic+started+last+year.+Throughout+March+and+April%2C+all+capacity+limits+for+most+businesses+and+personal+retail+stores+are+being+lifted.

Graphic by Lyah Muktavaram ‘22

Governor Ned Lamont plans to implement the most ambitious reopening plan in the tristate area since the pandemic started last year. Throughout March and April, all capacity limits for most businesses and personal retail stores are being lifted.

Anastasia Thumser ‘22 and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22
March 24, 2021