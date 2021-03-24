Allison Daniel Designs opens in Sconset Square

Photo by Chelsea Strober ’21

Allison Daniel Designs jewelry lounge opened in Westport’s Sconset Square in early March. The store sells jewelry for women and men of all ages.

Chelsea Strober '21
March 24, 2021