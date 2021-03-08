Steps to effectively clean winter vehicle

Clearing+snow+from+cars+is+not+that+difficult+of+a+task.+But+with+an+already+snowy+winter%2C+keeping+your+car+in+a+garage+or+under+some+sort+of+cover+is+preferable+to+leaving+it+outside.+Keeping+out+of+the+snow+is+better+for+the+health+of+the+vehicle+and+limits+the+effort+needed+to+start+it+up+after+a+storm.

Photo by Aidan Rogers '22

Clearing snow from cars is not that difficult of a task. But with an already snowy winter, keeping your car in a garage or under some sort of cover is preferable to leaving it outside. Keeping out of the snow is better for the health of the vehicle and limits the effort needed to start it up after a storm.

Aidan Rogers '22
March 8, 2021

https://www.wevideo.com/view/2074800015

 