Staples seniors await spring internships

Despite COVID-19 restrictions and limited opportunities this year, the class of 2021 has a positive outlook on their spring internship plans. Annagrace McManus ’21 and John Vincini ’21 both feel lucky to be able to experience in-person internships.

Graphic by Madeline Michalowski ’22

Despite COVID-19 restrictions and limited opportunities this year, the class of 2021 has a positive outlook on their spring internship plans. Annagrace McManus ’21 and John Vincini ’21 both feel lucky to be able to experience in-person internships.

Madeline Michalowski ’22 and Hannah Ratcliffe ’22
March 5, 2021