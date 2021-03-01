Students search for Westport’s best egg sandwich

Photo by Ella Stoler ‘22

After making our way through the town’s best diners and delis, we found that the classic Sherwood Diner breakfast sandwich was our favorite.

Samantha Felner ‘22 and Ella Stoler ‘22
