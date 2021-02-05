Students reflect on NFL season, discuss Super Bowl predictions

Tori Wilson ’22

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC champion) will be advancing to the Superbowl along with the Kansas City Chiefs (AFC champion). The superbowl is set to take place on Sunday Feb. 7 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

Shira Zeiberg ’22 and Tori Wilson ’22
February 5, 2021