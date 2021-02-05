Capuli brings Westcoast Cuisine to Westport

Capuli+opened+in+downtown+Westport+with+the+hopes+of+serving+West+Coast+inspired+dishes.+Andrea+and+Armando+Brito+opened+the+restaurant+after+moving+from+California+and+missing+that+style+of+cuisine.+

Katie Simons ’22

Capuli opened in downtown Westport with the hopes of serving West Coast inspired dishes. Andrea and Armando Brito opened the restaurant after moving from California and missing that style of cuisine.

Ella Alpert ‘22 and Katie Simons ‘22
February 5, 2021