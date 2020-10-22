Students reflect on summer hobbies

Josh+Leon+%E2%80%9921+began+his+hobby+of+golfing+because+his+brother+claimed+Josh+wouldn%E2%80%99t+be+able+to+pick+up+the+sport.+Leon+took+his+brother+up+on+that+challenge+and+now+golfs+once+a+week+at+Longshore+Country+Club.+

Logan Gornbein ’21

Josh Leon ’21 began his hobby of golfing because his brother claimed Josh wouldn’t be able to pick up the sport. Leon took his brother up on that challenge and now golfs once a week at Longshore Country Club.

Logan Gornbein ’21
October 22, 2020