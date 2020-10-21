Remote vs in-person learning: which do students prefer?

Students+are+learning+through+a+hybrid+method+this+year.+Last+names+a-k+will+go+into+school+Monday+and+Tuesday+and+last+names+l-z+will+go+into+Thursday+and+Friday.+The+rest+of+the+days+are+remote+leaning+and+Wednesday+is+a+half+day+where+everyone+is+remote+so+the+building+can+be+cleaned+between+cohorts.+%0A

Photos by Emma Dantas ’21 and Carly Kaplowitz ’21

Students are learning through a hybrid method this year. Last names a-k will go into school Monday and Tuesday and last names l-z will go into Thursday and Friday. The rest of the days are remote leaning and Wednesday is a half day where everyone is remote so the building can be cleaned between cohorts.

Emma Dantas ’21 and Carly Kaplowitz ’21, Staff Writer and Associate Managing Editor
October 21, 2020

Related Stories
At home set up for distance learning.
Virtual learning takes a turn, improves students’ mental health
College admissions have become virtual for Staples students including looking at campuses from their homes and watching video conferences instead of planning trips to see the schools.
Virtual experiences fail to expose students to colleges
Staples parents Holly Rogers (right) and Zoran Hruskar (left) watch virtual back to school night presentations from the comfort of their home. As a precaution to stay safe from COVID-19, teachers pre-recorded or streamed their presentations live through zoom.
Virtual back to school night provides convenience, cannot recreate in-person experience