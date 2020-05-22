Exploring pandemic responses, which one is best?

As America reaches its third month of quarantine and as 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment, when will it be appropriate to open up? Should we develop herd immunity or maintain our lockdown?

Photo courtesy of Pixabay

As America reaches its third month of quarantine and as 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment, when will it be appropriate to open up? Should we develop herd immunity or maintain our lockdown?

Graham Wood '20 & Prasaus Yeager '22, Staff Writer & Opinion Editor
May 22, 2020

 