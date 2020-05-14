Questions arise with graduation season approaching

Having seniors graduate at their normal time brings up many health concerns and would require all of the families and faculty to wear masks.

Graphic by Tori Wilson ’22

Tori Wilson ’22 and Shira Zeiberg ’22, Staff Writer and Assistant Business Manager
May 14, 2020