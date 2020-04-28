3 ways to unplug and stay sane during quarantine

Photo by Abbie Goldstein '22

Friendship bracelets are a fun way to pass time during quarantine. There are so many colors to choose from, and you can give them to friends and family.

Abbie Goldstein '22 and Theresa Vandis '22
April 28, 2020

Friendship bracelets are easy to make and are a productive thing to do when you are bored. If you have trouble learning how to make one, there are many videos online that can help you.