‘Listen to your Heart’ brings music to the Bachelor world

On+Monday%2C+April+13%2C+The+new+Bachelor+series+%E2%80%98Listen+to+your+Heart%E2%80%99+aired+on+ABC+at+8+p.m.%2C+inspired+by+the+2018+remake+of+%E2%80%9CA+Star+is+Born%2C%E2%80%9D+where+two+characters+fall+in+love+through+music.

Photo courtesy of ABC

On Monday, April 13, The new Bachelor series ‘Listen to your Heart’ aired on ABC at 8 p.m., inspired by the 2018 remake of “A Star is Born,” where two characters fall in love through music.

Charlotte Smith '21 and Remy Teltser '21
April 25, 2020