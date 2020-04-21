Staples students’ reflect on current social distancing

Staff writer Lily Caplan ’22 is entering her first year of Inklings with an optimistic attitude.
“I’m really interested in reading and watching...
Staff writer Lily Caplan ’22 is entering her first year of Inklings with an optimistic attitude.
Continuous Coverage
Site Excellence
Story Page Excellence
Excellence in Writing
Multimedia Excellence
Audience Engagement
Lily Caplan '22 and Charley Guthartz '22
...
COVID-19 threatens summer plans
April 21, 2020
4th quarter graded pass/fail or letter grade basis
April 21, 2020
Miley Cyrus brings positivity to fans with IGTV show ‘Bright Minded’
April 21, 2020
Coming to terms with life under lockdown
April 20, 2020
Pass-fail system decreases motivation, detracts from learning efforts
April 20, 2020
Jordan Peele takes second shot at horror movies • 100 Views
Staples implements daily A/B schedule • 74 Views
Assistant Creative Director
Adam Greenlee ’20 anxiously awaits his first year as one of the Assistant Creative Directors for Inklings as the 2019 school year begins. Greenlee discovered his passion for journalism and writing in...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.