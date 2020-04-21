Continuous Coverage
Lily Caplan '22 and Charley Guthartz '22
COVID-19 threatens summer plans
April 21, 2020
4th quarter graded pass/fail or letter grade basis
April 21, 2020
Miley Cyrus brings positivity to fans with IGTV show ‘Bright Minded’
April 21, 2020
Coming to terms with life under lockdown
April 20, 2020
Pass-fail system decreases motivation, detracts from learning efforts
April 20, 2020
Jordan Peele takes second shot at horror movies • 100 Views
Staples implements daily A/B schedule • 74 Views
Staff Writer
Graham Wood ’20 is a staff writer who is taking Advanced Journalism for the first time this year. He took the class because he reads the news all the time in order to keep up with what’s happening...
