COVID-19 threatens summer plans

Due+to+the+continuous+outbreak+of+COVID-19%2C+many+student+summer+programs+are+expected+to+be+cancelled+or+have+already+been+cancelled.+

Graphic by Katie Simons '22

Due to the continuous outbreak of COVID-19, many student summer programs are expected to be cancelled or have already been cancelled.

Katie Simons '22 and Ella Alpert '22
April 21, 2020